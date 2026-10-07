UN chief avoids Kashmir question, meets Pakistan Army chief in Rawalpindi

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday did not directly answer a Pakistani journalist’s question on UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, instead stressing the need for peace and dialogue. Guterres also met Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi — the heart of Pakistan's security estabilishment.

During a joint press conference with Pakistan's deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Guterres was asked about the Security Council's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He did not directly address the question, saying: “I have the opinion that all problems can be solved by peace and dialogue, and my good offices are always available for all situations.”

Guterres then spoke about what he described as a crisis of legitimacy and effectiveness facing the UN Security Council, arguing that its composition does not reflect the world today.

“We are witnessing today a situation in which superpowers, permanent members of the Security Council, are the first to start conflicts, and sometimes violating international law,” he said, calling for reform of the Security Council.

Later, Guterres met Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.