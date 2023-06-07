Another case registered against Imran, wife for forgery & fraud

Zahoor appeared on live TV saying he had bought the watch from Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, for $2 million.



According to evidence, the case has been registered in Islamabad against Khan, Bushra Bibi, former accountability minister Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farah Gogi and others under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the PPC 1860 for getting "illegal benefits" and for "active collusion, connivance, by assisting, abetting, conspiring, and engaging with each other fraudulently not only prepared, fake, forged receipts regarding Toshakhana Gifts such as watch, cuff links but also submitted/executed the same as genuine on which an independent verification is being conducted and the same has established these receipts as fake and forged".