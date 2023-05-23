Pak court grants Imran Khan bail in 8 cases related to Judicial Complex violence in Islamabad

Former prime minister Imran Khan got a major relief on Tuesday when an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted him bail till June 8 in eight cases related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March.

The cases were registered in different police stations of Islamabad against 70-year-old Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief appeared before a court in the Judicial Complex on March 18.

The clashes erupted when Khan attended a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case.