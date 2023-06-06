Lahore High Court confirms former Pak PM Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in murder case

Khan's counsel told the court that Zille Shah was tortured to death in police custody as the post-mortem report showed 26 injury marks on his body. However, the police booked Khan and some other PTI members for the murder although the police and the caretaker government in Punjab later claimed that he was killed in a road accident.



The police later accused Khan of concealing the "facts and evidence" related to his death, the PTI chief's counsel said in court. "After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge confirmed Khan's bail," the official said.



Khan is facing over 100 cases, mostly related to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.