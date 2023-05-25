Imran Khan says 'undeclared martial law' in Pakistan; files plea in Supreme Court

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government invoking Article 245 in several provinces, terming it “undeclared martial law”.

Under Article 245 of Pakistan's Constitution, the army can be called in to aid the civil administration to defend the country.

Khan has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the invoking of Article 245 in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad and calling it “undeclared martial law”.

In his petition, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the arrests, investigations and trial of citizens under the Army Act 1952 were “unconstitutional and void and of no legal effect and amounts to negation of the Constitution, the rule of law and independence of the judiciary." He said that the “dismantling of PTI through forcible quitting of party membership and office are unconstitutional and void being against Article 17 of the Constitution,” the Dawn newspaper reported.