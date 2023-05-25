Imran Khan's close aide Asad Umar resigns as PTI's Secretary General

Umar said he was not resigning from the party offices “under pressure”.

He, however, clarified that he has not left PTI but only resigned from the party positions.

Umar said that the most dangerous thing that happened on May 9 was that military installations were attacked.

"I think Imran Khan himself has best explained the army’s status in Pakistan. He said that we would have seen a similar fate as Syria’s if it was not for a strong army like ours. Khan sb said that my country needs my army more than me," he was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

His resignation came after former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday resigned from the PTI.

Chaudhry's quitting had followed former minister for human rights Shireen Mazari's resignation. Mazari condemned the actions of the former prime minister's supporters who attacked and torched sensitive defence installations across Pakistan on May 9.