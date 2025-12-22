Second student political leader shot in Bangladesh as violence escalates

A senior student political leader was shot and critically injured in Bangladesh’s Khulna city on Monday, in the latest incident of violence to hit the country following a series of high-profile attacks.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Motaleb Sikder, 42, the Khulna divisional chief of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a central organiser of its labour wing, NCP Sramik Shakti.

According to local media reports, Sikder was shot around 11.45 am at a residence near Gazi Medical College Hospital in the Sonadanga area of Khulna. He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital and later taken to a private diagnostic centre for a CT scan. Doctors said his condition remains critical.

Sikder was overseeing preparations for an NCP divisional labour rally scheduled to be held in Khulna, party organisers told Prothom Alo.