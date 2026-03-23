Anti-war protests spread across Europe over strikes on Iran

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Europe in protest against recent United States and Israeli military strikes on Iran, as opposition to the escalating conflict continues to grow.

In London, large crowds marched from Russell Square to Whitehall, carrying banners and chanting slogans condemning the attacks. The demonstration culminated in a rally where speakers urged an immediate ceasefire and an end to foreign intervention in the West Asia.

Protesters voiced strong criticism of the military campaign. One demonstrator, holding a sign reading “Stop the war on Iran”, rejected the US description of the operation, arguing that military action could not bring peace or democracy. Others warned of wider consequences, including rising energy costs and increasing global instability.

The UK protest formed part of a wider wave of demonstrations across Europe. In Madrid, thousands gathered for a march from Atocha to Puerta del Sol, with participants carrying placards opposing war and NATO. Political figures from Spain’s Podemos party joined the rally, calling for a reassessment of the country’s foreign policy and its alliance commitments.