Anticipating economic slowdown, China sets lowest GDP growth target in decades

China on Thursday set its economic growth target at 4.5–5 per cent for 2026, the lowest range in decades, signalling a strategic shift by Beijing as it braces for slower expansion while attempting to restructure the world’s second-largest economy.

Premier Li Qiang announced the target while presenting the government work report at the opening session of the NPC (National People’s Congress), China’s annual parliamentary gathering held in Beijing as part of the country’s political meetings known as the “Two Sessions”.

The new target marks the first time since 1991 that China’s official GDP growth goal has been set below five per cent. The move reflects Beijing’s effort to move away from the country’s traditional reliance on property development, heavy industry and exports towards what officials describe as “high-quality growth”.

Addressing nearly 3,000 delegates at the Great Hall of the People, Li described the previous year as one marked by “profound and complex developments both at home and abroad”, according to the government work report.

Alongside the growth target, China released a draft of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), a long-term economic blueprint that will be formally voted on next week. The plan focuses on expanding domestic consumption, strengthening technological innovation and restructuring the economy to rely more on advanced industries.

Shift towards “high-quality growth”

Chinese policymakers say the new strategy aims to create a more resilient economy capable of withstanding global shocks. Instead of relying heavily on construction and exports, Beijing intends to prioritise high-technology manufacturing, innovation and domestic demand.

The shift comes as China faces multiple economic challenges, including a rapidly ageing population, weak consumer demand and a prolonged downturn in the country’s property sector.

Economists also note that China’s economy is naturally slowing as it moves towards higher income levels, a pattern commonly seen in developing economies transitioning to advanced status.

Dan Wang, China director at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said the lower growth target reflects Beijing’s focus on structural reforms.

“This year is a pretty important year for structural reform,” Wang said, adding that China appears to be using a temporary pause in trade tensions with the United States to push ahead with domestic economic adjustments.

China and the United States agreed to a one-year pause in their trade dispute in October, with fresh negotiations expected later this month ahead of a planned visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing on 31 March.