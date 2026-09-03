Around 100 Nepalese nationals missing after border floods, foreign ministry says

Around 100 Nepalese nationals remain missing after devastating flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri said on Wednesday.

More than 1,200 people have died and over 4,875 remain unaccounted for a week after the disaster swept through several towns and villages across northern and central Nepal.

Addressing a press briefing, Chhetri said at least 19 bodies swept away by the Bhotekoshi river in Rasuwa district had been recovered in India.

The bodies were reportedly carried by the current from the Bhotekoshi into the Trishuli and Narayani rivers before crossing the border. They were found near Indian areas adjoining Nepal’s Rupandehi and Nawalparasi West districts and are being handed over to Nepalese authorities.