As Pak sinks deeper into crises, a free Imran is bad news for ruling alliance

The author said what has transpired raises questions about Shehbaz Sharif's capacity to provide leadership in times of crisis. It's apparent that the coalition government with its dwindling support base is now completely dependent on the security establishment for its survival. With growing political instability, the role of the military will further increase. What we are witnessing is creeping army rule, Hussain said.



"The country today is more divided than ever. It's an extremely perilous situation for a country facing multiple crises. Most worrisome is the looming collapse of the economy. With no agreement with the IMF in sight, the prospect of default is staring us in the face. Growing political instability will make it even more difficult for the government to get any external financial support needed to bail us out," he added.



