Why don't you form a political party: Imran Khan asks ISPR chief

In his first address to the nation on Saturday after his release from the anti-graft body's custody on the Supreme Court's order, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has advised the powerful military to form its own political party to jump into politics and 'think big' for saving the country from descending into complete chaos.

Looking furious over the manner the military establishment was bent upon crushing his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Mr Khan, during his address from his Zaman Park residence at 8 pm, asked the military leadership to review its "anti-PTI policy" for the sake of Pakistan, saying its steps have already brought the country to the brink of disaster.

A triumphant Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday.