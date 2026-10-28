At least 30 killed as two high-speed trains collide in Spain

At least 30 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided near Toledo in Spain on Wednesday, sending several carriages down an embankment and triggering a large-scale rescue operation, according to the Castilla-La Mancha regional government.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 am local time near the towns of Mora and Orgaz and involved Renfe and Iryo trains operating on the Madrid-Seville route. Two carriages of the Iryo train derailed following the impact, a spokesperson for the regional government said.

Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government, said 147 people, including a baby, were travelling aboard the Iryo train, while 397 passengers were on the Renfe service.

Several carriages plunged down an embankment, prompting firefighters and medical teams to rush to the scene. Hospitals in Toledo, Alcazar de San Juan and Ciudad Real were put on alert to receive the injured.

Rail operator Adif said traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed corridor had been suspended following what it described as a rear-end collision between the trains.