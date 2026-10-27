Jan Suraaj Party functionary, who went missing from train, found dead near railway tracks in Ranchi

A functionary of the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, who went missing while travelling on a train to Patna, was found dead near railway tracks in Ranchi on Tuesday, police said.

Devpalik Gupta, 31, the party’s digital communications manager, went missing from the Ranchi-Patna Janshatabdi Express on Monday.

His body was found near the tracks in Jarwadih village, close to pole number 379/18 on the Ranchi-Muri line, Angara police station officer-in-charge Gautam Kumar Rajwar told PTI.

“Preliminary findings suggest that he died after accidentally falling from the moving train,” Rajwar said.