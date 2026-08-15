Magnitude 5.0 earthquake damages buildings in Spain’s Granada

A rare magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Spain’s Granada region shortly after midnight on Saturday, damaging buildings and sending frightened residents into the streets, although officials reported no casualties or major structural destruction.

The tremor occurred shortly after 1 am local time, with its epicentre near Alhendín, approximately 10 kilometres south of Granada, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute.

Andalusian emergency services reported cracks in buildings and damage caused by falling ledges, walls, masonry and other debris.

Firefighters received around 300 calls and carried out 85 interventions, primarily in southern Granada and the wider metropolitan area, Andalusia’s senior emergencies official Antonio Sanz said.

“There is no serious structural damage, no serious material damage and there are no casualties,” Sanz said.

He also confirmed that the Alhambra, Granada’s UNESCO-listed medieval palace complex and the former seat of Spain’s last Muslim kingdom, had not suffered any damage.