At UN, Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’ in Gaza as global isolation deepens

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, vowing that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza even as his government faces mounting pressure, walkouts by diplomats, and widening international isolation over the war.

“Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he declared. “And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't.”

The speech underscored the widening gulf between Netanyahu’s determination to press ahead and the growing chorus of global opposition. Delegates from multiple countries staged a mass walkout as he began speaking, while shouts echoed across the chamber.

Pockets of applause came from others, but the hall was notably thin of top-level representation and once the walkouts were done, Netanyahu was left speaking to a virtually empty hall. The United States and United Kingdom — Israel’s closest allies — sent only junior diplomats, not senior officials or their UN ambassadors.

Responding to recent decisions by several countries to recognise Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu accused them of emboldening extremists. “Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere,” he said.

Throughout the address, Netanyahu sought to project resolve. “Anti-semitism dies hard. In fact, it doesn't die at all,” he remarked, reiterating a charge he often levels at critics.

But outside the podium, Israel faces mounting legal, diplomatic and political challenges. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu, accusing him of crimes against humanity, which he denies. The International Court of Justice is also weighing South Africa’s claim that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza — an allegation Israel vehemently rejects.