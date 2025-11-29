Australian PM Anthony Albanese weds Jodie Haydon in quiet Canberra ceremony

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday, becoming the first sitting Australian leader to wed while in office. The couple exchanged vows at The Lodge, the prime minister’s official residence in Canberra, a day after Parliament wrapped up its final sitting of the year.

“We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Albanese said in a statement following the ceremony.

The wedding, planned quietly due to security considerations, was attended by Haydon’s parents and Albanese’s son from his previous marriage. The prime minister’s dog, Toto, served as the ring bearer. As the newlyweds walked down the aisle, Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” played, with guests showering them in confetti.

Several cabinet ministers were present at the ceremony, while the reception featured the couple’s first dance to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight.” A personalised touch appeared in the form of custom-made beer cans printed with the same image used for their engagement announcement.

Albanese, 62, and Haydon, 47, got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year—also making Albanese the first sitting prime minister to get engaged in office. His proposal, like the reception, took place at The Lodge.

The couple met at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2020, when Albanese was Opposition Leader.