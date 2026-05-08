Awami League raises alarm over growing violence against women in Bangladesh
Rights group data cited by the party points to a sharp increase in rape cases, many involving minors, across Bangladesh
The Awami League has expressed deep concern over a rising wave of violence against women and children in Bangladesh, alleging that the country is witnessing a “collapse of social order” under the current BNP-led government.
In a statement issued on Friday, the party said women and children across the country were living in fear amid an increase in reported cases of rape, gang rape, sexual assault and killings linked to such crimes.
The party accused the government led by Tarique Rahman of failing to ensure public safety despite repeated assurances of strict action against offenders.
According to the Awami League, the continuing incidents point to a broader national crisis rather than isolated criminal acts.
“The government continues to speak of ‘zero tolerance’, but such statements no longer reassure the families affected by these crimes,” the party said, arguing that the state had failed in its responsibility to protect vulnerable citizens.
It also questioned the government’s ability to maintain public order if children could no longer travel safely to school.
Citing figures from Dhaka-based rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the party said that 35 rape cases, including 10 gang rapes, were recorded in January 2026 alone. Of those victims, 13 were aged 12 or younger.
The Awami League also referred to data from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, which documented 31 rape cases during the same period.
According to ASK statistics cited by the party, 776 rape cases were reported over a period of roughly 13 months leading into early 2026, with nearly half of the victims being minors.
The statement added that several more incidents, including deaths linked to sexual violence, were reported during the first two months of this year.
The Awami League described the increasing number of attacks on children as particularly alarming, claiming that nearly 70 per cent of rape victims in 2025 were girls below the age of 18.
The party further cited findings by rights groups indicating that reported child rape cases in early 2026 had risen by almost 75 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.
According to the Awami League, a growing culture of impunity has emboldened perpetrators and exposed wider failures within the country’s justice and governance systems.
“This is no longer only a women’s issue. It is a crisis involving governance, justice and the moral foundations of society,” the statement said.
The party also urged international organisations, donor agencies and development partners to press for measurable improvements in accountability and protection mechanisms in Bangladesh.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines