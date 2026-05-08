Awami League raises alarm over growing violence against women in Bangladesh

The Awami League has expressed deep concern over a rising wave of violence against women and children in Bangladesh, alleging that the country is witnessing a “collapse of social order” under the current BNP-led government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party said women and children across the country were living in fear amid an increase in reported cases of rape, gang rape, sexual assault and killings linked to such crimes.

The party accused the government led by Tarique Rahman of failing to ensure public safety despite repeated assurances of strict action against offenders.

According to the Awami League, the continuing incidents point to a broader national crisis rather than isolated criminal acts.

“The government continues to speak of ‘zero tolerance’, but such statements no longer reassure the families affected by these crimes,” the party said, arguing that the state had failed in its responsibility to protect vulnerable citizens.

It also questioned the government’s ability to maintain public order if children could no longer travel safely to school.

Citing figures from Dhaka-based rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the party said that 35 rape cases, including 10 gang rapes, were recorded in January 2026 alone. Of those victims, 13 were aged 12 or younger.

The Awami League also referred to data from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, which documented 31 rape cases during the same period.

According to ASK statistics cited by the party, 776 rape cases were reported over a period of roughly 13 months leading into early 2026, with nearly half of the victims being minors.