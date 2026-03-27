Balendra Shah appointed Nepal’s youngest prime minister in generational shift

Balendra Shah has been appointed as Nepal’s new prime minister, marking a significant political shift driven by a surge in support for younger नेतृत्व in the country.

President Ram Chandra Poudel formally appointed Shah on Friday under constitutional provisions, following the sweeping electoral victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in the recent parliamentary elections.

Shah, popularly known as Balen, was elected as the party’s parliamentary leader a day earlier, paving the way for him to assume office as Nepal’s 47th prime minister. He is scheduled to take the oath of office at the President’s Office in Kathmandu, accompanied by traditional Hindu and Buddhist rituals symbolising an auspicious beginning.

The ceremony is set to include the blowing of conch shells, recitations by Vedic priests and chants by Buddhist monks, reflecting Nepal’s cultural and religious traditions.

At 35, Shah is among the youngest individuals to hold the office, underscoring a broader generational change in the country’s political landscape. A significant number of newly elected lawmakers also belong to younger age groups, indicating a shift in voter preferences.