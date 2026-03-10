RSP eyes 'development diplomacy' to strengthen Nepal-India ties
Lamichhane thanks Modi for election wishes as party nears majority
Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chiefRabi Lamichhane said his party will pursue "development diplomacy" to boost Nepal-India relations, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating RSP's electoral success.
The RSP has won 125 of 165 seats under the first-past-the-post system as counting concluded Tuesday, securing 4,974,957 votes under proportional representation and positioning it to form a majority government in the 275-member House of Representatives.
Lamichhane said RSP's government would prioritise cooperation with India in connectivity, cultural tourism, energy and trade for "shared prosperity", adding enhanced ties would ensure prosperity for people of both countries.
Modi congratulated Lamichhane and RSP leader Balendra Shah, set to become Nepal's youngest prime minister, conveying India's commitment to mutual prosperity and progress.
"I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights," Modi said on social media Monday.
Election results
Nepali Congress secured 18 seats, CPN-UML nine, Nepali Communist Party eight, Shram Sanskriti Party three, Rastriya Prajatantra Party one and one independent, per Election Commission data.
PR seat allocation will follow, with RSP projected to win at least 50 more seats for a 175-seat majority under Article 76(1) of Nepal's Constitution, experts said.
PR vote counting continues, with final results expected in days.
The RSP, launched by journalist Lamichhane in 2022, capitalised on 2025 Gen Z protests against corruption, sweeping Kathmandu Valley seats. Nepal-India ties centre on 10,000 MW power deals, post-earthquake reconstruction (Rs 1,000 crore Indian aid) and open border trade worth $8.5 billion annually. Modi-Lamichhane talks likely during April Buddha Jayanti visit.
