RSP eyes 'development diplomacy' to strengthen Nepal-India ties

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chiefRabi Lamichhane said his party will pursue "development diplomacy" to boost Nepal-India relations, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating RSP's electoral success.

The RSP has won 125 of 165 seats under the first-past-the-post system as counting concluded Tuesday, securing 4,974,957 votes under proportional representation and positioning it to form a majority government in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Lamichhane said RSP's government would prioritise cooperation with India in connectivity, cultural tourism, energy and trade for "shared prosperity", adding enhanced ties would ensure prosperity for people of both countries.

Modi congratulated Lamichhane and RSP leader Balendra Shah, set to become Nepal's youngest prime minister, conveying India's commitment to mutual prosperity and progress.

"I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights," Modi said on social media Monday.