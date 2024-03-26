Baltimore Bridge collapse: Entire cargo ship crew of 22 were Indians

The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that struck a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, 26 March, were Indians. They had alerted the authorities about a “power issue” just before the collision that caused the bridge to snap and plunge into the river

The Singapore-flagged container ship Dali collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time.

According to the vessel information provided by the Synergy Marine Group, which operates the Dali, the crew was “all Indian, 22 in total”.

The Dali has a capacity of 10,000 TEU and had 4,679 TEU on board at the time of the collision. Grace Ocean Private Ltd owns the vessel and the ship’s movement was outbound from Baltimore to Colombo.

The owners and managers of the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali report that the vessel collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, whilst under pilotage. It had two pilots on board, ship management company Synergy Marine Group said in a statement.

'All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution,' it said.

Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the Dali's crew alerted authorities about a “power issue” before the collision, Maryland governor Wes Moore said, adding that its Mayday call enabled workers to stop more vehicular traffic from coming on to the bridge.

"We can confirm that the crew notified authorities of a power issue,” Moore told reporters.