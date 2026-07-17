Bangla anti-graft watchdog condemns shooting of journalists, seeks inquiry

Bangladesh's anti-corruption watchdog has condemned the recent shooting of four journalists in Khulna, describing the incident as an attack on press freedom and calling for an independent investigation to identify both the perpetrators and those behind the assault.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 15 when unidentified gunmen opened fire on four journalists who were sitting outside a tea stall after completing their assignments. Among those injured was Awal Sheikh, Khulna correspondent for The Business Standard, who reportedly sustained injuries from bullet splinters.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed concern over reports that the journalists had been reluctant to file a police complaint, saying the hesitation reflected a growing climate of fear and a lack of confidence in the justice system.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said it remained unclear whether the attack had specifically targeted one journalist or was linked to any particular news report.