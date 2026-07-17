Bangla anti-graft watchdog condemns shooting of journalists, seeks inquiry
Transparency International Bangladesh says attack in Khulna highlights growing fear among media and demands accountability
Bangladesh's anti-corruption watchdog has condemned the recent shooting of four journalists in Khulna, describing the incident as an attack on press freedom and calling for an independent investigation to identify both the perpetrators and those behind the assault.
The incident occurred in the early hours of July 15 when unidentified gunmen opened fire on four journalists who were sitting outside a tea stall after completing their assignments. Among those injured was Awal Sheikh, Khulna correspondent for The Business Standard, who reportedly sustained injuries from bullet splinters.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed concern over reports that the journalists had been reluctant to file a police complaint, saying the hesitation reflected a growing climate of fear and a lack of confidence in the justice system.
TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said it remained unclear whether the attack had specifically targeted one journalist or was linked to any particular news report.
However, he said the use of armed violence against journalists was a direct assault on media freedom and freedom of expression.
He urged the authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial and effective investigation, without political or other external influence, to identify not only those who carried out the attack but also anyone who planned or ordered it.
Iftekharuzzaman said merely registering a criminal case would not be enough, stressing that investigators should establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether it was connected to the journalists' professional work.
He warned that failure to do so would risk adding the case to a long list of attacks on journalists that have gone unpunished.
The TIB chief also said the victims' apparent reluctance to pursue legal action pointed to fears of reprisals, a sense of insecurity and an entrenched culture of intimidation within Bangladesh's media community.
He argued that such fear undermines independent and investigative journalism while encouraging those responsible for attacks on the press to act with greater impunity.
Calling for urgent action, TIB urged the Bangladeshi authorities to strengthen protections for journalists, ensure a credible investigation into the Khulna shooting and bring all those responsible to justice.
With IANS inputs