Bangladesh: BNP calls for blockade on 27 Nov, shutdown on 28 Nov

Bangladesh opposition party BNP on Monday called for a nationwide blockade on Wednesday, followed by a complete shutdown on Thursday.

“We have called for a nationwide blockade on Wednesday and a complete shutdown on Thursday,” BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said while addressing a press conference.

He said the blockade will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and end at 6 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a complete shutdown.

The Bangladesh opposition parties have observed blockades in seven phases asking the incumbent government to quit and hold the next general elections under supervision of a non-partisan administration.

However, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana had said that even if the BNP decides to participate in the general elections, polls must be held by January 28, at the latest.

Later, it was announced that Bangladesh will go to the polls on January 7, 2024.

“It is imperative that they (BNP) participate within the stipulated election period, as outlined in the constitution. There is no provision to extend the schedule beyond January 28,” Sultana had said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has asked all the candidates to file their nomination by 30 November.