Bangladesh: Ex-foreign minister among others detained at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh's former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and ex-state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were detained on Tuesday, 6 August at the Dhaka airport while attempting to flee the country, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government.

Mahmud went to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to "catch a flight en route to Delhi," an Airport Aviation Security (AVSEC) official was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

He was detained at the airport while attempting to flee Bangladesh, the official added.

Mahmud served as the foreign minister in the deposed Hasina government.

According to media reports, the former foreign minister earlier attempted to flee through a land port with India but was not allowed to cross the border.

His detention came hours after former state minister for post, telecommunication and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was barred from leaving the country by airport authorities.

Palak was detained at the airport and handed over to the Air Force authorities who are currently in-charge of handling the security system of the airport.

Earlier reports claimed that several top leaders and lawmakers of Hasina's Awami League and cabinet ministers left the country ahead of her departure.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader left the country on Sunday night.

Ex-law minister Anisul Huq left the country to unknown destination ahead of Hasina's resignation, his personal aide said.