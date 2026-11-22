Nearly 30 houses set ablaze in attacks on Awami League leaders' properties in Narail.

Fresh clashes reported in Pabna and attacks on former lawmakers' homes in Patuakhali.

BGB deploys 95 platoons across several districts amid escalating political violence

Nearly 30 houses were set on fire in a village in Bangladesh's Narail district following attacks on properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists, as political violence spread to other parts of the country, prompting security forces to step up deployments, local media reported.

The attacks took place in Bendarchar village in Kalia upazila from Friday afternoon until midnight, with several houses and shops also vandalised and looted, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The properties targeted included the residences of former Awami League lawmaker BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, former Kalia municipality mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton and local party general secretary Krishnapada Ghosh.

Fire service personnel who reached the village around 8 pm found 20 to 30 houses on fire, the newspaper reported.

Local residents alleged that around 50 houses and shops were vandalised, looted and set ablaze by supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The local BNP leadership, however, denied the allegations, describing them as baseless.

Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Md Jinnatul Islam said several houses, including that of a former lawmaker, had been vandalised and five to six houses had been set on fire. He confirmed attacks on the homes of Mukti and Ghosh but said the administration was yet to establish who was responsible.

An investigation was underway, Prothom Alo reported.

Narail district police, in a statement quoted in local media, said relatives and supporters of two BNP leaders killed in violence last week had gathered in Bendarchar on Friday afternoon and attacked houses belonging to Awami League leaders and activists allegedly involved in the killings.

Police said they reached the spot and brought the situation under control, adding that additional personnel had been deployed.

Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder separately told Prothom Alo that three to four houses had been attacked and vandalised by relatives and supporters of the slain BNP leaders.

The attacks in Narail followed the killing of the two BNP-affiliated leaders in an attack on a BNP motorcycle procession in the district on November 18.

In another incident, the homes of three former Awami League lawmakers were attacked and vandalised in Patuakhali between Thursday night and Friday evening, Prothom Alo reported.

Clashes also broke out between BNP and Awami League supporters in Bera municipality of Pabna district on Saturday. The violence began around 11 am and continued into the afternoon, prompting police to fire rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, The Daily Star reported.

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 95 platoons across several districts to maintain law and order and ensure public security, including two battalions in Gopalganj.