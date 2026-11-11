India refers Hasina passport query to Bangladesh, maintains legal stand on extradition

India referred questions about Sheikh Hasina’s passport application to the Bangladesh high commission, saying her proposed return would require a travel document.

Dhaka rejected the former prime minister’s request, while India maintained that Bangladesh’s extradition demand would be handled as a legal matter.

The MEA separately criticised reports of Chinese livestreamers presenting footage filmed in Dhaka as scenes from New Delhi.

India on Tuesday declined to comment on former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s proposed return from exile, directing questions about her passport application to the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi.

Hasina, who has lived in India since her removal from power in August 2024, has sought a passport and national identity card to facilitate a return to Bangladesh in December, according to her Awami League party.

Bangladesh revoked her passport after she fled the country. Dhaka has rejected her latest request, with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir saying the government does not issue passports to “terrorists” and renewing its demand for her extradition.

At a media briefing on 10 November, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Bangladesh mission was better placed to respond to questions about the application. He also noted that the proposed journey would require a travel document.

“This is a question that you must pose to the Bangladeshi High Commission,” a report in The Wire quoted him as saying.

Asked about Dhaka’s extradition demand, Jaiswal reiterated India’s position that it was “a legal matter” and would be dealt with accordingly.