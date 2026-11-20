Four killed as violence spreads across at least 12 Bangladesh districts
Six days of unrest left several people injured as attackers targeted political leaders’ homes, police facilities and public infrastructure
At least four people were killed and several others injured in violence across at least 12 districts between 14 and 19 November, local media reported
Police recorded 74 vehicles set ablaze and crude bomb explosions at 78 locations in a separate tally covering 7–18 November
Grameen Bank said attacks on its branches damaged equipment and records, disrupting loan services for thousands of members
At least four people were killed and several others injured in six days of violence across Bangladesh, local media reported on Friday. Arson, crude bomb blasts, vandalism, road blockades and clashes were reported in at least 12 districts between 14 and 19 November.
Attackers targeted police stations, public offices, vehicles and transport infrastructure, as well as financial and educational institutions. The homes of several Awami League leaders and figures linked to the party were looted, vandalised or set alight, Bangladesh’s The Business Standard reported.
Political leaders’ homes targeted
In Dhaka, a group broke into the North Ibrahimpur home of Swechchhasebak League president Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sacchu on 18 November, reportedly damaging the property and setting fire to items in the garage. Later that evening, attackers ransacked and set fire to the Mirpur residence of Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.
Outside the capital, the home of former state minister Shahriar Alam was set ablaze in Rajshahi district. At least seven homes belonging to Awami League figures and members of affiliated groups were torched in Patuakhali between Wednesday and Thursday. Attacks on homes linked to former MPs were also reported in Feni and Cumilla.
Police and bank branches hit
Police headquarters said 74 vehicles were torched and crude bombs exploded at 78 locations between 7 and 18 November, according to the Dhaka Tribune. The figures included 18 police vehicles set on fire. Police also recorded arson or vandalism at three of their facilities and explosions at two.
Grameen Bank said on Thursday that 72 branches had faced arson or attempted arson since 10 November. The bank said some branches were almost entirely gutted, with furniture, computers, records and CCTV equipment damaged. The attacks disrupted lending services for thousands of members, it said.
With IANS inputs