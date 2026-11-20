At least four people were killed and several others injured in violence across at least 12 districts between 14 and 19 November, local media reported

Police recorded 74 vehicles set ablaze and crude bomb explosions at 78 locations in a separate tally covering 7–18 November

Grameen Bank said attacks on its branches damaged equipment and records, disrupting loan services for thousands of members

At least four people were killed and several others injured in six days of violence across Bangladesh, local media reported on Friday. Arson, crude bomb blasts, vandalism, road blockades and clashes were reported in at least 12 districts between 14 and 19 November.

Attackers targeted police stations, public offices, vehicles and transport infrastructure, as well as financial and educational institutions. The homes of several Awami League leaders and figures linked to the party were looted, vandalised or set alight, Bangladesh’s The Business Standard reported.

Political leaders’ homes targeted

In Dhaka, a group broke into the North Ibrahimpur home of Swechchhasebak League president Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sacchu on 18 November, reportedly damaging the property and setting fire to items in the garage. Later that evening, attackers ransacked and set fire to the Mirpur residence of Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.