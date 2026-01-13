Bangla rights body flags medical lapse in Awami League leader’s custodial death

A prominent international human rights organisation has strongly criticised the custodial death of Prolay Chaki, a well-known Bangladeshi musician and Cultural Secretary of the Awami League, alleging serious medical negligence by prison authorities in Bangladesh.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said Chaki died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, following a rapid deterioration in his health while in custody in Pabna district.

The organisation claimed that his family was not informed in a timely manner and that prison authorities failed to ensure appropriate medical care despite clear warning signs.

According to JMBF, Chaki was detained on 16 December 2025, by the Detective Branch of Bangladesh Police from his residence in Pabna town and was later sent to jail after being arrested in what the group described as a “politically motivated false case”.

The rights body said Chaki had a known history of heart disease but was not provided specialised or intensive cardiac care while in custody. “Despite his critical condition, the concerned authorities failed to ensure access to a coronary care unit or equivalent specialised treatment,” it said, citing media reports and information from its sources.