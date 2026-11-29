Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the country would not have achieved independence without the sacrifices of freedom fighters, and its people would have continued to endure the brutality of the Pakistani military.

“ They would have had to suffer kicks from the boots of the Pakistani military,” Hasina said in an audio-only virtual address on Saturday, as she called on people to unite against the authorities.

Hasina was speaking through Zoom at the 98th episode of the Bangladesh Awami League's 'Dayamukti' live series. She has been living in New Delhi since fleeing Bangladesh on 5 August 2024, following a student-led uprising that brought down her 15-year government.

Her remarks come amid fresh violence in Bangladesh and days after she announced plans to return to the country on 16 December, which marks its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

Calling for people to stand together, Hasina said: “We must stand together against them. If we are to live, we must live with dignity.”

She alleged that freedom fighters were being targeted and eliminated, and accused the authorities of subjecting prisoners to torture and denying them medicines and medical treatment. She also claimed that some prisoners died in custody and that their relatives were not properly informed when they were taken to hospitals.

“Today they are eliminating freedom fighters one by one,” she said, without naming any individual or group.

Hasina also alleged that a freedom fighter had been killed and his body hung from a tree, but did not provide further details.

Recalling the contribution of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said the “Father of the Nation” had dedicated his life to the people and given Bangladesh an independent territory and a national identity.

“He was working to change the fortunes of the people of this country, but he was not given that opportunity,” she said.

Hasina claimed that Bangladesh would have become a developed country within 10 years of independence had Mujibur Rahman been alive.

Mujibur Rahman returned from Pakistani imprisonment in January 1972 and became Bangladesh's first prime minister, having earlier served as its first president. He was assassinated along with most of his family members in a military coup at his Dhaka residence on 15 August 1975. Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were in West Germany at the time.

Criticising the current administration, Hasina alleged that community clinics established during her government to provide healthcare services were being shut down. She said the clinics had offered medical assistance to mothers and expectant mothers.