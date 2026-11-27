His remarks came a day after India declined to comment on Hasina’s reported plans to return. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the prospect of a voluntary return was separate from Bangladesh’s extradition request, which New Delhi was examining through established legal processes.

Hasina’s spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said on Tuesday that the 79-year-old former prime minister intended to return on 16 December, the anniversary of Bangladesh’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was ousted in 2024 after 15 years in power. A special tribunal later sentenced her to death in absentia over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the uprising that led to her removal. She has denied wrongdoing and challenged the legitimacy of the proceedings.

India maintained close ties with Hasina’s government, but relations deteriorated after her ouster. Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who took office in February, has yet to visit India despite an invitation. He also did not attend the BRICS summit hosted by India in September.

With PTI inputs