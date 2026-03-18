Netanyahu claims further strikes on Iranian leadership as conflict intensifies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israeli forces have eliminated two senior Iranian figures, as hostilities between the two countries enter their third week.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Netanyahu said that Ali Larijani, described as a key figure in Iran’s security leadership, and Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij force, had been killed in Israeli strikes. Iranian authorities have not confirmed the deaths, and there has been no official response regarding their status.

Netanyahu asserted that the ongoing military campaign, conducted in coordination with the United States, is aimed at weakening Iran’s leadership and creating conditions for internal change. He suggested that sustained pressure could eventually allow the Iranian public to “take their destiny into their own hands”, though he acknowledged that such an outcome would neither be immediate nor straightforward.

In a video posted on social media, the Israeli leader dismissed speculation about his own safety, appearing alongside the US ambassador to Israel. In a pointed and controversial gesture, he referenced a “punch card” of targets, implying that additional figures remain on Israel’s list.

The remarks come amid escalating rhetoric and continued aerial operations over Iranian territory. Netanyahu said Israeli forces are conducting strikes using both aircraft and unmanned systems, and hinted at further undisclosed strategies. He emphasised ongoing military coordination with Washington, including cooperation between air and naval forces.