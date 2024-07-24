Netanyahu to address US Congress: What we know so far

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting Washington. His main agenda for the trip: a speech to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, 24 July.

However, Netanyahu’s visit comes amid significant upheaval in US politics as well, with the ongoing campaigns and conventions ahead of the presidential elections, as well as growing criticism from American leaders with his handling of the Israel–Hamas conflict.

Given the death toll in the IDF's ongoing nine-month war on Gaza specifically and Occupied Palestine in general, Netanyahu’s first trip to Washington since the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023 is definitely a trigger for intense debate and protest.

US prime minister Joe Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet personally on Thursday, 25 July, and vice-president (and de facto Democratic nominee) Kamala Harris will also meet with the Israeli PM separately that day, reports AP news.

Donald Trump, former president and current Republican candidate, has also agreed to meet with the Israeli leader on Friday, 26 July, announcing it on Truth Social to promote his 'PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda'.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Biden aims to focus on negotiating a hostage release and a ceasefire deal. The talks are to include other parties besides Israel and the United States, said the AP report.

In his invitation, House of Congress speaker Mike Johnson said that Netanyahu was being offered a platform to share his “government’s vision for defending democracy, combatting terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region”, according to a Mint report.