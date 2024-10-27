Bezos gets backlash: ‘Non-endorsement’ has WaPo subscribers cancel, editor resign

King also amplified another reader's tweet that referenced the Post's motto of 'Democracy dies in darkness' and said: 'Guess they'd know about darkness, what with having their head up their own ass about this.'

The NPR, another renowned outlet, claimed insider knowledge that the editorial staff were "uniformly negative" and blindsided by the announcement, which was internally shared by David Shipley, the editorial page editor who claimed to have known of it for a time. It remains unclear why the staff drafting the endorsement, then, were kept in the dark.

A former executive editor of the Post, Martin Baron, in an interview with NPR spoke of the decision betraying a “disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage”.

Baron was interviewed by CNN as well on Saturday, 26 October, and dismissed Lewis' statement as laughable, saying, “To declare a moment of high principle, only 11 days before the election that is just highly suspect that is just not to be believed that this was a matter of principle at this point.”

Baron also claimed that Trump had threatened Bezos “continually” while he was at the paper, and added “Bezos has other commercial interests, a big stake in Amazon; he has a space company called Blue Origin... Trump has threatened to pursue his political enemies and he rewards his friends and he punishes his perceived political and think there’s no other explanation for what’s happening right now.”

CNN also talked to Kagan after he quit, and he seemed to echo Baron too: “This is obviously an effort by Jeff Bezos to curry favor with Donald Trump in the anticipation of his possible victory,” Kagan told CNN on Friday after he stepped down. “Trump has threatened to go after Bezos’ business. Bezos runs one of the largest companies in America. They have tremendously intricate relations with federal government. They depend on the federal government.”

It would seem governmental and corporate pressure on the media is not exclusive to the 'mother of democracy' after all.