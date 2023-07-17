Biden appoints Indian-American business leader Shamina Singh to serve on President’s Export Council

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Shamina Singh, a prominent Indian-American business leader, to the President’s Export Council, which serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

Singh, who is the Founder and President of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, has said that she is "honoured to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President’s Export Council.” According to a statement from the White House, on July 14, President Biden announced his intent to appoint Singh to serve in the key role.

“I am deeply honoured to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President’s Export Council,” Singh said.