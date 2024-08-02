Biden, Harris hold call with Netanyahu amid Iranian threats
US president Joe Biden on Thursday, 1 August spoke to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, the White House said.
Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call.
“The president reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” said a readout of the call.
“The president discussed efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments,” it said.
“Together with this commitment to Israel’s defence, the president stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region. Vice President Harris also joined the call,” the White House said.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has geared up for any Iranian assault against Israel after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
Sources in the Israeli Defence Minister's office told IANS that after Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei's remarks about a retaliatory attack on Israel to avenge the killing of Haniyeh, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has prepared itself for any eventuality.
