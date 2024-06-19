Biden offers legal status to 5,00,000 immigrants

President Joe Biden has offered to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants married to US citizens and living in the United States for at least 10 years, a move the White House estimates is likely to benefit more than 5,00,000 people.

In his address to the nation from the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, Biden also announced a plan to ease the process for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries (and potentially other Dreamers) to access high-skilled employment visas.

This will allow employers to keep their critical employees while allowing DACA recipients to continue investing in their communities.

"It's the right thing to do. I want those who've been educated at US colleges and universities to put their skills and knowledge to work here in America. I want to keep building the strongest economy in the world with the best workforce in the world. We've already created 15 million new jobs, a record," Biden said.

Family, he said, is about the beginning, middle, and the end, about keeping married couples together where one spouse is a US citizen and the other is undocumented, and they've been living in the United States for at least 10 years.

"These couples have been raising families, sending their kids to church and school, paying taxes, contributing to our country for 10 years or more," he added.