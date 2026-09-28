Bill Gates warns AI could cause a billion deaths, calls for mandatory safeguards

Gates warned that AI could be used to cause mass casualties and said companies should be required to build in safeguards and monitoring.

Representative Ro Khanna called for a verifiable US-China agreement restricting AI systems that can improve themselves without human training.

US officials differed over whether new rules would reduce risks or weaken American competitiveness.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence could be used to trigger events causing a billion deaths, urging governments to require safeguards as US politicians debate how to manage the technology’s risks.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Gates said AI could become far more capable than humans within the next several years. Asked whether it could threaten humanity, he said it was “powerful enough to drive events that, you know, cause a billion deaths”. He pointed in particular to the danger of people using advanced AI tools for harmful purposes.

Gates argued that voluntary measures by technology companies were insufficient. He called for legislation requiring AI developers to put safeguards and monitoring systems in place, saying the added costs need not substantially slow progress. Governments, he said, also needed greater expertise to identify dangerous capabilities, including those that could enable biological or cyberattacks.