Bipartisan US senators challenge legality of Trump’s Russian diesel deal

Seven Democratic and Republican senators have challenged the legality of Trump’s decision to permit Russian diesel imports

Trump announced a deal for 300,000 tonnes of diesel following a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

The senators say the administration bypassed statutory requirements and must reverse its decision

A bipartisan group of seven US senators has challenged President Donald Trump’s decision to permit diesel imports from Russia, saying it conflicts with a law intended to stop American energy purchases from funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the lawmakers called on the administration to reverse the move. They also said it had neither consulted Congress nor provided the justification required under the legislation.

The criticism followed Trump’s announcement on Friday that, after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he had secured an agreement for Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the United States and the global market.