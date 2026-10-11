US Republicans plan bipartisan Bill to block Trump’s Russian oil purchases

He said the proposed legislation would be called the ‘Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act’ and would be brought to the House floor through a discharge petition, a procedure that allows members to force a bill to a vote under certain conditions.

“It will be forced to the Floor via discharge and it will pass overwhelmingly,” Fitzpatrick said.

Bacon also expressed support for the initiative, confirming that he would join as an original co-sponsor.

“I’ve already agreed to be an original cosponsor. Congress must make a stand,” Bacon said in a post on X. He is not seeking re-election in the November 3 midterm polls.

The proposed legislation follows Trump’s announcement on Friday that the United States had reached an agreement with Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel to the US and the global marketplace after a phone conversation with Putin.

The announcement reportedly surprised congressional leaders, particularly after the US Congress passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act by an overwhelming majority last month. The legislation empowers Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and levy 100 per cent tariffs on its top five trading partners in the oil and gas sector, including India and China.

The development has also raised questions over the administration’s authority to ease restrictions on Russian energy imports in light of existing US law.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Congress had prohibited Russian energy imports in 2022 and argued that the administration could not bypass the law to purchase diesel from Moscow.

“Congress banned Russian energy imports in 2022. @POTUS cannot simply ignore that law to buy diesel from Putin. The law mandates consultation with Congress and a formal review process. The Administration appears to have bypassed both,” Shaheen said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a co-author of the Russia sanctions legislation, also criticised Trump’s agreement with Putin, describing it as an “embarrassment”.