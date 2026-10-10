Trump eases sanctions on Russian diesel, but no word on tariffs yet

Trump temporarily eases sanctions on Russian-origin diesel until 7 April 2027.

No announcement yet on US tariff threat against countries buying Russian oil and gas.

Ukraine’s reported strike on Russian fuel-export terminal raises questions over the deal’s implementation.

US President Donald Trump has temporarily eased sanctions on Russian-origin diesel to facilitate supplies to global markets, even as his administration retains the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas. With no announcement of any change to the tariff policy, the move raises questions about Washington’s two-track approach to Russian energy.

The US treasury’s authorisation permits specified transactions involving Russian-origin diesel until 7 April 2027. It does not revoke the separate authority granted to Trump under legislation signed into law recently to impose steep tariffs on countries continuing to purchase Russian energy.

The contradiction is particularly significant for India, which has faced US pressure over its purchases of Russian oil. Washington is now easing restrictions on Russian fuel supplies to help address high energy prices at home, while leaving intact the threat of punitive tariffs against other countries that buy Russian energy.