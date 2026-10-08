Trump’s fresh bid for Nobel Peace Prize

A ceasefire, a diplomatic intervention and the resolution of a war are not quite the same thing. But in the Trump universe, where the scoreboard is maintained by the player himself, such distinctions can appear rather inconvenient.

The president’s campaign has also acquired a curious companion prize. In December 2025, FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the organisation’s World Cup draw ceremony in Washington. The award, created by football’s world governing body to recognise efforts towards peace and unity, came with a medal and a trophy.

The FIFA honour was not the Nobel Peace Prize, of course. But it offered Trump a ready-made alternative while the Norwegian committee remained responsible for making its own choice. FIFA's decision to create a peace award and present its inaugural edition to a sitting US president also raised questions about the organisation's political proximity to Trump.

For a president who has made little secret of his desire for international recognition, the FIFA medal offered a convenient substitute — a peace prize without the inconvenience of persuading the Nobel committee.

Trump also took another swipe at former US president Barack Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, less than a year into his first term, for efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples. "Look, Obama got it, and he didn't do anything. He still doesn't know what he got it for. He got it when he got elected, right at the beginning, and he had no idea why he got it," Trump said.

Obama’s award was controversial because it came so early in his presidency, before many of his foreign policy initiatives had produced tangible results. Trump has repeatedly cited it as evidence that the Nobel committee applies standards that favour his political opponents.

He also invoked an episode from January, when Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, presented him with her medal during a meeting at the White House. "Last time they gave it to a young lady who's a fabulous person, and she said she didn't deserve it, that I deserved it, and she gave it to me," Trump said. "I was very honoured to receive it indirectly. Last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump."

Machado won the 2025 prize for her efforts to promote democratic rights in Venezuela and secure a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. Her presentation of the medal to Trump was a symbolic gesture of gratitude for his support. It did not, however, transfer the Nobel distinction: Machado remains the laureate.

Trump also repeated that he had secured the return of all hostages and prevented additional conflicts through the threat of tariffs. According to him, the prospect of punitive trade measures had deterred countries from escalating disputes and saved lives. He offered no fresh details to substantiate the sweeping claim that his tariff threats had prevented multiple wars.

The argument is vintage Trump: the achievements are historic, the numbers extraordinary, the rivals undeserving and the judges at risk of discrediting themselves by failing to agree. FIFA has already supplied the ceremony and the hardware; the Nobel would merely provide the more prestigious engraving.

The prize, however, is awarded by an independent Norwegian committee, not by a football administrator or a president’s own assessment of his record. Whether Trump's claims withstand scrutiny is a separate question from how insistently he makes them.

If the committee decides against him, Trump will still have his FIFA medal — and, one suspects, plenty of material for his next speech about being denied the recognition he believes the world owes him.

With PTI inputs