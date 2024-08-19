Blinken arrives in Israel amid new ceasefire negotiations for Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv to push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and facilitate the return of hostages held by Hamas to Israel. This marks his ninth trip since the conflict began, as he continues high-stakes negotiations with Israeli leaders, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before heading to Egypt for further talks, reports DW.

The discussions come after months of stalled negotiations mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt. A US official expressed cautious optimism, stating that while previous obstacles remain, some issues are now “bridgeable.”

Netanyahu, in a Sunday Cabinet meeting, stressed that while there is room for flexibility, "we are conducting negotiations and not a scenario in which we just give and give," he said.

Meanwhile, Hamas remains skeptical, calling the latest proposal a significant departure from what they had previously agreed upon. Hamas has rejected Israel's demands for a lasting military presence along the Gaza-Egypt border.

The urgency behind Blinken’s visit is amplified by the potential regional escalation, especially with ongoing tensions involving Hezbollah and Iran. The ceasefire would not only aim to de-escalate the situation in Gaza but also prevent a broader conflict, as per the Guardian.