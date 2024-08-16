UN human rights chief urges ceasefire as Gaza death toll exceeds 40,000

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as the death toll among the Palestinians exceeded 40,000, according to Gaza health authorities.

"Today marks a grim milestone for the world," Turk said on Thursday, 15 August in a statement, following reports from Gaza health authorities indicating that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip had reached 40,005, with 92,401 injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

He emphasised that the majority of the deceased are women and children, highlighting the devastating impact on civilian populations.

He expressed deep concern over the Israeli Defense Forces' repeated violations of the rules of conflict, which have caused extensive damage to homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turk described the scale of the Israeli military's destruction as "deeply shocking," noting that about 130 people have been killed daily in the Gaza Strip over the past 10 months.

He called on all parties involved to immediately agree to a ceasefire and lay down their arms.