BNP-Jamaat workers call for another 48-hour countrywide blockade

After a gap of two days', the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded opposition parties have announced another 48-hour countrywide blockade of railways, road and waterways from Sunday (12 November ) 6 a.m. till Tuesday (14 November ) 6 a.m. to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the current government led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP's Joint Secretary General, announced the blockade while speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters continued to set fire to public vehicles across the country on Thursday night.

A passenger bus was parked on the roadside in the Diabari area of Uttara. However, on Thursday, the Fire department received information about the bus being set on fire at 11:10 p.m.