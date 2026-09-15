Brazil and US prepare for fresh tariff talks

Brazil and the United States are preparing to hold a new round of face-to-face negotiations over US tariffs on Brazilian products later this month, according to Brazilian officials.

Brazilian Development, Industry, Trade and Services Minister Marcio Elias Rosa said on Monday that he expected to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a G20 ministerial meeting in the United States from 30th September to 1st October.

“The conversation is open, and Brazil is willing to negotiate,” Elias Rosa told reporters. He said the Brazilian government would protect the interests of domestic businesses and workers while continuing its dialogue with Washington.