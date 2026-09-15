Brazil and US prepare for fresh tariff talks
Brazilian trade minister expected to meet US counterpart during G20 gathering as additional duties weigh on exports
Brazil and the United States are preparing to hold a new round of face-to-face negotiations over US tariffs on Brazilian products later this month, according to Brazilian officials.
Brazilian Development, Industry, Trade and Services Minister Marcio Elias Rosa said on Monday that he expected to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a G20 ministerial meeting in the United States from 30th September to 1st October.
“The conversation is open, and Brazil is willing to negotiate,” Elias Rosa told reporters. He said the Brazilian government would protect the interests of domestic businesses and workers while continuing its dialogue with Washington.
The planned meeting follows the revival of bilateral discussions after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump spoke by telephone in August.
Elias Rosa said Brazil opposed what it considered unjustified unilateral tariffs but had no intention of closing its economy or becoming embroiled in a trade war.
“Brazil believes in multilateralism, dialogue and negotiation. We will not abandon those principles,” he said.
The United States currently imposes additional duties on certain Brazilian goods, with the combined tariff rate reaching 37.5 per cent under measures introduced through separate trade investigations.
Brazil’s Development, Industry, Trade and Services Ministry said the latest US measures affected 23.1 per cent of the country’s exports to the American market to varying degrees.
Brazilian exports to the United States fell 13 per cent year-on-year to $17.4 billion during the first half of 2026. The US share of Brazil’s total exports declined to 9.4 per cent, its lowest level since 1997.
With IANS inputs