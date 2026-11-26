Brazil calls Trump's proposed tariffs 'unacceptable' while China accuses US of manipulation
Brazil objects to proposed higher duties on sugar and aircraft, while China rejects Washington's claims of industrial overcapacity
Brazil calls Trump's proposed tariffs unacceptable and warns of possible retaliation.
China rejects US claims of industrial overcapacity, calling them political manipulation.
India denies structural excess capacity as Washington proposes tariffs on 14 trade partners.
Brazil has described the latest tariff proposals by US President Donald Trump as an unacceptable threat, while China has accused Washington of using claims of industrial overcapacity for “political manipulation”, as the US announced new import duties targeting 14 major trading partners.
Brazil's government said on Wednesday that it would not yield to the threat, calling Washington's unilateral decision “an unacceptable action within the framework of the ongoing bilateral negotiating process”.
Brasilia expressed particular concern over proposed higher import duties on raw and refined sugar and a new 10% tariff on aircraft, which would affect Embraer, Brazil's largest aircraft manufacturer.
Brazil said it would continue negotiations but had not ruled out retaliatory measures against what it described as the “illegal and unjust imposition of tariffs on Brazilian products”.
Brazil was particularly singled out in the announcement after trade negotiations stalled. The Trump administration said the proposed tariffs would be consistent with trade agreements the US reached with dozens of countries last year.
The new duties are being proposed under a law that allows the US president to target countries found to have engaged in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that several trading partners had adopted “market distorting practices” that tilted trade balances in their favour while undermining America's manufacturing base.
The administration will seek feedback from affected industries and hold a hearing on 25 January, indicating that the final duties may not take effect until February or March.
China faces one of the steepest proposed tariff increases, with the US announcing a capped rate of 20%. In some cases, this could be added to existing import taxes, taking the total rate to 45%. A trade truce reached by Washington and Beijing last year is due to expire on 10 January 2027.
A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington rejected allegations that the country was a source of excess industrial capacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliatory action.
“The so-called issue of ‘industrial overcapacity’ does not really exist and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation,” the spokesperson said, urging both countries to implement agreements reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China's foreign ministry also reiterated its opposition to the proposed tariffs and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute. “A tariff war or a trade war serves no party's interests,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.
Greer told CNBC that the administration was proposing a “broad exemption” for Chinese goods worth $30 billion, in line with the trade agreement. He said Washington had discussed the proposal with its trading partners.
Some US analysts, however, criticised the proposed duties as insufficient to change China's trade practices.
Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said China was a bigger source of excess production than the rest of the world combined. He argued that the proposal barely increased existing tariffs and would make little difference to China's trade behaviour.
Vietnam's trade ministry said it was working with the US to conclude a trade agreement as soon as possible. It added that it was preparing responses to preliminary findings and what it described as inaccurate submissions and allegations by interested parties.
India also rejected the US allegations, saying it did not have structural excess capacity in any sector. The government said it remained committed to an early conclusion of a trade agreement with Washington. Greer has said tariffs on Indian imports would be capped at 17% if a deal were reached.
Taiwan, which was also included in the announcement, said on Thursday it was confident of retaining its existing 15% tariff rate. Taipei and Washington signed trade agreements in January and February this year, securing preferential treatment for semiconductors and other technology products, which account for more than 70% of Taiwan's exports to the US.
Other countries and regions affected by the proposed tariffs include Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Thailand.
Japan's top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, described the proposed measure targeting the country as “regrettable”.
The latest tariff proposals could remain in place despite the Democrats' gains in the US midterm elections. Some Democrats are expected to support certain duties, particularly those targeting China, while Trump can veto legislation seeking to overturn the tariffs.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, who will take over the Senate Finance Committee next year, said he would “use every tool at my disposal to end Trump's tariffs chaos”.
“This is another blatant attempt by Donald Trump to reconstruct his illegal global tariffs,” Wyden said. “Global overcapacity is a serious problem, but Trump's unilateral price-hiking tariffs are not the solution.”