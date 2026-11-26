Brazil calls Trump's proposed tariffs unacceptable and warns of possible retaliation.

China rejects US claims of industrial overcapacity, calling them political manipulation.

India denies structural excess capacity as Washington proposes tariffs on 14 trade partners.

Brazil has described the latest tariff proposals by US President Donald Trump as an unacceptable threat, while China has accused Washington of using claims of industrial overcapacity for “political manipulation”, as the US announced new import duties targeting 14 major trading partners.

Brazil's government said on Wednesday that it would not yield to the threat, calling Washington's unilateral decision “an unacceptable action within the framework of the ongoing bilateral negotiating process”.

Brasilia expressed particular concern over proposed higher import duties on raw and refined sugar and a new 10% tariff on aircraft, which would affect Embraer, Brazil's largest aircraft manufacturer.

Brazil said it would continue negotiations but had not ruled out retaliatory measures against what it described as the “illegal and unjust imposition of tariffs on Brazilian products”.

Brazil was particularly singled out in the announcement after trade negotiations stalled. The Trump administration said the proposed tariffs would be consistent with trade agreements the US reached with dozens of countries last year.

The new duties are being proposed under a law that allows the US president to target countries found to have engaged in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that several trading partners had adopted “market distorting practices” that tilted trade balances in their favour while undermining America's manufacturing base.

The administration will seek feedback from affected industries and hold a hearing on 25 January, indicating that the final duties may not take effect until February or March.

China faces one of the steepest proposed tariff increases, with the US announcing a capped rate of 20%. In some cases, this could be added to existing import taxes, taking the total rate to 45%. A trade truce reached by Washington and Beijing last year is due to expire on 10 January 2027.

A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington rejected allegations that the country was a source of excess industrial capacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliatory action.

“The so-called issue of ‘industrial overcapacity’ does not really exist and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation,” the spokesperson said, urging both countries to implement agreements reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's foreign ministry also reiterated its opposition to the proposed tariffs and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute. “A tariff war or a trade war serves no party's interests,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Greer told CNBC that the administration was proposing a “broad exemption” for Chinese goods worth $30 billion, in line with the trade agreement. He said Washington had discussed the proposal with its trading partners.

Some US analysts, however, criticised the proposed duties as insufficient to change China's trade practices.

Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said China was a bigger source of excess production than the rest of the world combined. He argued that the proposal barely increased existing tariffs and would make little difference to China's trade behaviour.