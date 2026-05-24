British Navy readies Hormuz mine-clearing mission as allies await Iran peace deal

The British Royal Navy is preparing for a possible multinational mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz, positioning personnel, equipment and specialist vessels for deployment once a peace agreement is reached to end the conflict involving Iran, even as US officials say there is currently no evidence that mines have been laid in the strategic waterway.

Docked off Gibraltar, the amphibious support vessel RFA Lyme Bay is being loaded with ammunition, mine-hunting sea drones and underwater surveillance systems as part of preparations for a potential operation expected to involve the United Kingdom, France and other allied nations.

The deployment plans come amid continuing disruption to commercial shipping following hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States, which have sharply reduced maritime traffic through one of the world's most important energy corridors.

Mission linked to post-conflict security effort

British Armed Forces Minister Al Carns said the operation would only proceed after a peace settlement is reached.

The mission would involve RFA Lyme Bay joining the HMS Dragon and other allied vessels before transiting through the Suez Canal towards the Persian Gulf.

Carns said the objective was to provide sufficient confidence for commercial shipping and insurance companies to resume normal operations through the strait.

Responding to criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding allied contributions to regional security, Carns defended Britain's role and highlighted its ability to coordinate multinational maritime operations.

Advanced mine-hunting systems deployed

Royal Navy officials said the vessel has been equipped with autonomous underwater systems capable of mapping the seabed using sonar technology significantly faster than traditional crewed operations.

Commander Gemma Britton, head of the Royal Navy's Mine and Threat Exploitation Group, said Iran could potentially deploy a wide variety of naval mines, including seabed mines, tethered mines and devices triggered by sound, movement or light.

The autonomous systems generate detailed sonar images of underwater objects ranging from pipelines and fishing equipment to potential explosive devices. Once suspicious objects are identified, they can be examined using specialist cameras and acoustic equipment.