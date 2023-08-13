Bushra Bibi’s diary reveals extent of her influence on Imran Khan’s politics

An alleged private diary of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made startling revelations about her influence in political and private matters revolving around her husband's life, local media reported.

The alleged diary has several entries, and one of those shows that Bushra Bibi used to decide about the time and the person to put pressure on the judiciary, the army and the government, The News reported.

The development comes just a day after Bushra Bibi met her husband in the Attock jail for the first time after the PTI chief got arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been accused of misusing his 2018-2022 tenure to "buy" and "sell" gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and were worth more than Rs 140 million ($635,000).