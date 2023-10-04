Cambodia bars Right Livelihood winners from travel to awards

Cambodia has barred three winners of this year's Right Livelihood Awards from travel to Sweden for the award ceremony, organizers have said.

Environmental activist group Mother Nature Cambodia were announced as winner of the award, often dubbed as the "Alternative Nobel Prize," last week.

On Monday, a court in Cambodia ruled that the representatives of Mother Nature — Thon Ratha, Phuong Keo Reaksmey and Long Khunthea — would be denied permission to travel to Stockholm, calling the trip "not necessary."

The three environmental activists are serving suspended prison sentences for their advocacy work. They had asked for permission to make the trip, starting November 24, to receive the award.

Mother Nature Cambodia is a youth-led environmental rights organization that works with local communities to preserve nature and livelihoods amid a crackdown by the country's regime on civil society activism.