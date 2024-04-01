Can India learn multiculturalism from Britain's Jews and Muslims?

Indian politicians may have given up on iftar parties for fear of being tarred as Muslim appeasers, but British Jews and Muslims have shrugged off the culture wars between their respective extremist groups to continue the tradition of coming together to break the Ramzan fast.

Synagogues around the country are reported to be using ‘food and friendship’ to overcome escalating tensions over the events in Gaza.

The other day, Rabbi Hannah Kingston and Imam Sabah Ahmedi stood together at an iftar dinner in a north London suburb in a show of Jewish–Muslim solidarity.

They cited their own personal friendship as a model for how the two communities can retain good relations. Instead of being distracted by the ‘elephant in the room’—Israel's ongoing war on Gaza—they spoke of how their friendship has been “tested” by the war and how that need not drive a wedge between friends and neighbours of different faiths, the Times reported.

The synagogue has hosted iftar dinners for 10 years, but this year’s theme of ‘friendship across difference’ has acquired special significance.

“Events and dialogue like this allow us to continue talking to each other, despite what is going on in the rest of the world,” one rabbi said.

“These are small steps. But when a rabbi asks an imam at the mosque down the road, ‘What do you require for your handwashing at our synagogue iftar? What is the proper food to serve?’, then dialogue can begin, and from these simple acts springs hope. Hope that we can listen to one another, hope that we can slowly learn to trust one another again and ensure our streets and our places of worship are safe spaces for everyone no matter if they are wearing a hijab or a kippa,” he added.

Anyone in India listening?